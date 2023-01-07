Maswanhise in line to make Leicester City senior team debut

Tawanda Maswanhise is line to make his senior Leicester City debut in the FA Cup today.

The Zimbabwean striker was called to train with the senior squad ahead of the cup game against Gillingham.

Kick-off is at 2:30 pm CAT.

He is among the seven youngsters from the City’s development squad that have been training with the group in preparation for the match.

Maswanhise is the young Foxes’ top scorer in Premier League 2 with five goals in ten games this season.

He has scored seven goals in thirteen games across all competitions.