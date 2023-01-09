Joao Felix on verge of moving to the EPL

Joao Felix is on the verge of moving to the English Premier League after Chelsea reached a verbal agreement to sign the young forward from Atletico Madrid on a six-month loan deal until the end of the season.

The Blues will reportedly pay a £9.68m loan fee for the services of the Portuguese international.

The deal will have no buy option for the London side.

According to reports in Europe, Madrid are prepared to let Felix leave on loan because of his difficult relationship with manager Diego Simeone.

The La Liga club signed the Portugal international for a whopping £113m back in 2019.

Manchester United and Arsenal also enquired about the Portugal forward, but neither side is willing to pay the €11m £9.69m loan fee the Madrid-based team is demanding.