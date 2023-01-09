Messi, Ronaldo to play against each other this month

Football superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will have a chance to play against each other again this month.

The encounter is set to happen in a friendly match that has been scheduled for the 19th of January in Saudi Arabia.

Messi’s French side, PSG, will travel to the Middle East for the game and will play Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, who recently signed Ronaldo.

A statement by PSG confirmed the plans for the tour of Middle East.

“Paris Saint-Germain will travel to Doha (Qatar) and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) on the 18th and 19th of January. This tour will be an opportunity for the Parisians to meet their Qatari and MENA supporters, train in the iconic Khalifa Stadium and take part in a series of activations organized with the Club’s partners present in Qatar, such as Qatar Airways, ALL, Qatar Tourism, QNB, Ooredoo and Aspetar.

“The team will fly out on January 17th to Doha then travel to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to play against an all-star XI from Saudi top clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr. The match will be held at King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on January 19th. The team will fly back after the game to Paris.

“This trip to Qatar, following the successful organization of the 2022 FIFA World Cup – is a new opportunity to shine the spotlight on the innovative features of the country’s sports facilities.

“Over the last ten years, Qatar has welcomed various Paris Saint-Germain tours, such as the Qatar Handball Tour in 2014 and 2015, the Qatar Ladies Tour in 2015, and the Qatar Tour in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022.

“The friendly game will be broadcast on PSG TV, PSG social media and beIN Sports network.”