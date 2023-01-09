Official : Portugal appoint Roberto Martínez

Portugal have named Roberto Martinez as their new head coach.

Martinez recently stepped down from the Belgium national team after failing to qualifying for the knockout stage.

Um novo 𝗟𝗶́𝗱𝗲𝗿 ao serviço de Portugal 🇵🇹: bem-vindo, Mister Roberto Martínez! 🤝 #VesteABandeira A new 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿 at 🇵🇹 service: welcome, Coach Roberto Martínez! 🤝 #WearTheFlag pic.twitter.com/TCDe3yzJr9 — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) January 9, 2023

Martinez takes over from Fernando Santos who led Portugal for eight years, Santos resigned following Portugal’s elimination in the quarterfinals at the hands of Morocco