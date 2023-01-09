Official : Portugal appoint Roberto Martínez


by Soccer24

Portugal have named Roberto Martinez as their new head coach.

Martinez recently stepped down from the Belgium national team after failing to qualifying for the knockout stage.

Martinez takes over from Fernando Santos who led Portugal for eight years, Santos resigned following Portugal’s elimination in the quarterfinals at the hands of Morocco

