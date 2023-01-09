Zvirekwi chucked out of Simba Bhora

Premier Soccer League (PSL) new boys Simba Bhora have shown Hardlife Zvirekwi the exit door, claiming the veteran defender has some ‘indiscipline’ issues which affect his performance.

The former Warriors right-back (35), joined the Shamva-based side in May last year when they were still in Northern Region Soccer League.

Nairobi, as Zvirekwi is affectionately known, played a key role in Simba’s title charge and ultimate success but the club leadership has let him know that he will not be in the squad for the ambitious side’s maiden appearance in the country’s top flight.

In a letter seen by Soccer24, Simba Bhora Secretary-General Tendai Janhi tells Zvirekwi that the former CAPS United defender’s performance last year was “blighted by incidences of indiscipline which are not expected from a professional footbatter of his calibre.”

Zvirekwi was therefore “not recommended for the final list of players to be considered for registration for the upcoming 2023 Premier Soccer League season.”