CHAN 2022: Mozambique refuse to finish warm-up match against Ghana, walk away in second half

Mozambique refused to finish their Tuesday’s CHAN 2022 warm-up match against Ghana in Algeria in protest over a controversial second half penalty decision.

The Southern Africans were leading 1-0 but conceded penalty through a handball in the 72nd minute.

Coach Chiquinho Conde felt the referee’s call was wrong and protested against the decision.

After the match official upheld his decision to award the penalty, Conde then ordered his players to leave the pitch, abandoning the warm-up match before the eighteen minutes before the fulltime whistle.

Mozambique will begin their 2022 CHAN Group A campaign against Ethiopia on Saturday at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers.

Ghana will be in action on Sunday in their tournament opener against Madagascar.