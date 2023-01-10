Mass clear out at Simba Bhora, as Chawapiwa seals move

Premier Soccer League (PSL) new comers Simba Bhora have embarked on a massive players clear out which has seen more than ten players leaving the club, Soccer24 has established.

The Shamva-based side commenced preparations for their maiden appearance in the country’s top-flight under recently-appointed coach Tonderai Ndiraya last week.

Ahead of the upcoming season, Ndiraya has offloaded nearly half the squad that won the Northern Region Soccer League last year.

Captain Brighton Tuwaya, veteran defender Hardlife Zvirekwi, left back Dexter Phiri, midfielders Langton Chavinda and Rafael Manuvire, as well as veteran striker Honey Chimutimunzeve, are some of the players that have been the exit door.

Star midfielder Ronald ‘Rooney’ Chitiyo has not trained since preparations for the PSL began, with sources at the club saying he asked to be excused because his mother is unwell.

In an attempt to strengthen their squad for the PSL campaign, Simba have signed the former Dynamos duo of Partson Jaure and Keith Murera, while former FC Platinum midfielder Blessing Moyo, who was shown the exit door by the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League defending champions, has also joined them.

Meanwhile, former Warriors speed merchant Talent Chawapiwa has joined Simba Bhora on a 2-year deal.

The 30-year old former Baroka FC man had been without a club since parting ways with Motsepe Foundation Championship side Platinum City Rovers.