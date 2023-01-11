Diego Simeone set to leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the season

Diego Simeone has reportedly told Atletico Madrid chiefs he will leave at the end of the season.

The Argentine gaffer has spent the past 11 seasons with the club, and managed to change the fortunes of the Madrid-based outfit, notably winning two La Liga titles, two Europa League titles and four other major honours. He also reached two Champions League finals.

But due to Atletico’s recent slump in form, Simone has reportedly made up his mind and told his bosses about his plans.

A Spanish TV show El Chiringuito made the claims, saying the coach will leave the club at the end of the season.

Simeone’s current contract at the club runs until the summer of 2024 and this decision would see him walk out of the club a year ahead of its expiration.

Meanwhile, with the coach

now facing an uncertain future at the club, Atletico Madrid have a crucial period ahead.

They languish fifth in La Liga and a whopping 14 points off league leaders Barcelona. They are just two points above Athletic Club in seventh, with the possibility of missing out on European qualification this campaign.