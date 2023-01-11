Joao Felix completes transfer to EPL

Joao Felix has completed his loan transfer to the English Premier League from Atletico Madrid.

The Portuguese star has joined Chelsea on a six-month loan deal until the end of the season.

The Blues will reportedly pay around 10 million euros ($10.75 million) for the loan.

The EPL club said in a statement: “Portuguese attacker Joao Felix will be part of the Chelsea squad for the remainder of the season, having moved to Stamford Bridge on loan from Atletico Madrid.”

On moving on loan to Chelsea, Joao Felix said: “Chelsea is one of the great teams in the world and I hope to help the reach their objectives, so I am very, very happy to be here and very excited to play at Stamford Bridge.”

Felix, 23, struggled for consistency this season and started seven of Atletico’s 16 league games.