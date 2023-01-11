Marshall Munetsi gets FIFPro post

Marshall Munetsi has been appointed in the FIFPro’s Global Player Council.

The panel is made up of 34 active players with international experience from around the world.

Other members include former Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini, Ghana captain Andre Ayew, England Women’s Lucy Bronze, Belgian keeper Simon Mignolet and Sweden Women’s Magdalena Eriksson.

According to FIFPro, the council is made up of members with demonstrated leadership qualities to raise any issues they have. Its main objective is to ensure viewpoints from both men’s and women’s football and different leagues from around the world are heard.

The council will strengthen the capacity to address cross-border issues, such as fixture schedules and recommended rest periods.

Reacting to the appointment, Munetsi said: “Being a part of the Global Player Council means we can help footballers worldwide – such as protecting players against fake agents, or against government interference. I’m eager to get started.”