Warriors utility player Marshall Munetsi’s ssolitary first half strike propelled Stade de Reims to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Ajacio in a French Ligue 1 match played on Wednesday.

The Mabvuku bred star, who has been appointed in the FIFPro’s Global Player Council, reacted quickly to a Emanuel Agbadou pass from close range, to thrust Reims ahead with just three minutes on the clock.

More to follow..