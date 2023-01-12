DYK: French Ligue 1 action is available to watch on DStv

The French Ligue 1 action is still available to watch on pay TV service DStv.

The league was readily available on Kwese TV but the Econet-owned television service stopped operations in 2019.

Football fans can still watch the action on DStv and this has been happening since 2018.

The matches are shown every matchday on TV5Monde Afrique, Channel No 437.

The TV station shows only one live game per matchday but the commentary is in French.

Meanwhile, Marshall Munetsi was on target in the Ligue 1 game between Stade de Reims vs Ajaccio on Wednesday.

The Warriors midfielder netted the goal after connecting a corner kick in the 3rd minute.

The strike proved to be the difference between the two sides, with Reims snatching the three points away from home.

This was Munetsi’s third goal of the season and his first since November 2022.