Jaure: I wasn’t expecting such an end to my Dynamos career

Former Dynamos captain Partson Jaure has broken silence on his departure from the club, saying although he is not bitter, he did not expect his career at the Harare gaints to end that way.

The former Warriors defender was shown the exit door by DeMbare when his contract expired on December 31.

Despite having a decent season last year when Dynamos finished third in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, the club’s leadership wrote to Jaure informing him that his stay in the blue half of the capital would not be extended.

The former University of Pretoria star said he has no resentment towards the DeMbare hierarchy.

“As footballers we are used to these kinds of disappointments. It’s part of football and life in general,” Jaure told NewsDay Sport.

“Maybe it’s actually a blessing in disguise for me, who knows.”

“I wasn’t expecting this low key end to my tenure at Dynamos, a club that I have given my all. But I’m not bitter. Like I said its life and I’m okay with it. What matters now is I can still play soccer so there are always other teams that I can join and be able to feed my family. If I had not found another team, maybe I was going to be depressed, but as it stands I will be playing football next season so I’m happy,” he added.

Last season, Dynamos started the season well but fluffed their lines halfway through and eventually finished behind champions FC Platinum and second-placed Chicken Inn but Jaure said he tried his best to lead the Harare giants to the league title.

“I tried my best last season to lead the team to the championship, unfortunately we failed to win it. I’m wishing them the best next season and in the future,” said Jaure.

“Dynamos remains my team and I will always support them. I really enjoyed my time during the two stints I had with them,” he added.

Jaure is set to join Premiership debutants Simba Bhora and reunite with former DeMbare coach Tonderai Ndiraya.