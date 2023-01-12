Katsande details how Lloyd Mutasa, Pasuwa played a big role in his career

Willard Katsande has revealed how Lloyd Mutasa and Kalisto Pasuwa discovered him while playing in ZIFA Division One.

Katsande is regarded among the best players of his generation in the country.

The retired midfielder started his career at Frontier Steel before playing for Feruka in the lower tier leagues in Mutare.

He made a move to Highway FC in 2007 after the club bought a franchise to play in Division One.

Detailing his journey to stardom in an interview on Star FM on Wednesday, the former Warriors captain explained the roles played by Mutasa and Pasuwa in his career.

“I was a bench warmer, a mere squad member until Kalisto Pasuwa came to Mutare (to join Highway), along with Lloyd Mutasa” Katsande said.

“They (the coaches) saw me training and said there’s a player here.

“They started playing me from the day they came in 2008 and we managed to get a promotion to the PSL.”

Katsande went on to explain how playing regularly further opened more doors of opportunity.

“We played (a practice match) with the national team who were preparing for the 2009 CHAN, and we were getting ready for our new season in the top-flight league.

“I played well and Mhofu (Sunday Chidzambwa) was watching. He called me in his next national team selection and that’s when many people from Harare started to know me.”

Katsande had a breakthrough season in his debut PSL campaign and was sold to Gunners, with whom he won the championship in 2009.

After impressive performances in the local league and in the CAF Champions League, the retired star moved to South Africa in 2010 where he joined the now-defunct top-flight club Ajax Cape Town.

The former Zimbabwe international spent a year there before moving to giants Kaizer Chiefs where he was a first XI regular for the next decade .

Katsande, who captained Zimbabwe at Afcon 2017, moved to Sekhukhune United in 2021 but retired from playing football in the following year.

He is now Sekhukhune’s club brand ambassador while also managing his clothing company, Boss Yamboka.