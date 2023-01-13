Barcelona to sign Ronaldinho’s son?

Ronaldinho’s 17-year-old son, Joao de Assis Moreira, is training with Barcelona in a bid to pursue his football dream in Europe.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the youngster has been training with Barcelona’s youth team over the past 10 days after leaving him home country club Cruzeiro.

The publication adds that Joao de Assis’ uncle, Roberto, who is also his agent, has been in direct contact with Barca president Joan Laporta to discuss a deal for the teenager to move to the Nou Camp.

And it’s believed that an agreement could be reached imminently.

Joao de Assis plays as a forward, mainly as a centre striker and playmaker.

His father, Ronaldinho, is a legend at Barca after making over 200 appearances for the club. He won two league titles, two Supercopa de Espana’s and the Champions League.

The former Brazil international also represented Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, whilst was also a World Cup winner in 2002. He retired from football in 2015.