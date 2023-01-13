Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Transer Centre

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League transfer window is in full swing, with a host of deals having been completed as teams prepare for the upcoming season.

DYNAMOS

Captain Partson Jaure, vice captain Godknows Murwira, defender Sylvester Appiah, strikerS Ralph Kawondera, Alex Orotomal, Martin Ofori and Albert Eonde, midfielders Keith Murera, Luke Musikiri and Trevor Mavunga, have all left the Harare giants.

They have signed Nyasha Chintuli, formerly of Manica Diamonds, as well as 2022 Soccer Star of the Year Eli Ilunga, formerly of Black Rhinos.

The Moyo twins, Kelvin and Elvis, formerly of Bulawayo Chiefs, are on the verge of joining the Harare giants.

Former Harare City midfielder Donald Mudadi is reportedly set to join DeMbare as well.

Jayden Barake, formerly of WhaWha, is also training with the Hebert Maruwa-coached side.

CAPS UNITED

They have officially signed former Dynamos defender Godknows ‘Zizou’ Murwira on a 2-year deal.

Last season’s top goal scorer William Manondo is on the radar of Zambian side Zanaco, as well as Dstv Premiership outfit Sekhukhune United. Manondo still has a running contract with the Green Machine, which expires on December 31 2023, making it unlikely that he will join a local club.

Forward Ian Nyoni and defender Valentine Musarurwa are on their way to Premiership debutants Simba Bhora.

Diego Makurumidze and Tichaona Zota Macheka have joined Sheasham.

FC PLATINUM

The defending champions have released midfielder Blessing Moyo while former Warriors forward Perfect Chikwende is set to rejoin them.

Chikwende has not officially signed yet, but all indications point to his FC Platinum return.

The Platinum miners were interested in Dynamos defender Frank Makarati, who will likely extend his stay at the Harare giants.

HIGHLANDERS

The Bulawayo giants are repotedly planning to raid troubled Bulawayo Chiefs by luring the trio of midfielders Arthur Musiyiwa and Mthokozisi Msebe, as well as defender Malvin Mkolo.

Bosso are also interested former WhaWha striker Jayden Barake, who was voted the most promising player in the PSL last season. Barake is also on the radar of Dynamos.

NGEZI PLATINUM STARS

Madamburo appear to have won the race to sign highly-rated Black Rhinos defender Gareth Madhake.

Madhake was also wanted by Dynamos but has reportedly chosen Ngezi as his next home, after the expiry of his contract at the army side.

TRIANGLE UNITED

Triangle have officially signed versatile defender Carlos Musimwa on a 1-year deal.

The 24-year old was on the ranks of relegated Tenax last season.

MANICA DIAMONDS

Manica have signed Panashe Mutasa from relegated Tenax, as well as Ralph Kawondera from Dynamos.

The Gem Boys have also captured Brett Amidu from last season’s runners up Chicken Inn.

They are also interested in former Black Rhinos Farai Banda.

SIMBA BHORA

Simba have embarked on a massive players clear out which has claimed nearly half the squad that won the Northern Region Soccer League last year.

The mass clear out has claimed Captain Brighton Tuwaya, veteran defender Hardlife Zvirekwi, left back Dexter Phiri, midfielders Langton Chavinda and Rafael Manuvire, as well as veteran striker Honey Chimutimunzeve.

Ronald Chitiyo requested for his contract with the club to be terminated.

Simba have signed former Warriors speed merchant Talent Chawapiwa on a 2-year deal.

Simba have also signed Blessing Moyo, who was a free agent after being shown the exit door by champions FC Platinum.

The former Dynamos duo of Partson Jaure and Keith Murera is training with Simba and on the verge of signing for the Premiership debutants.