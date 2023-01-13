Chelsea boss Potter comments on Joao Felix’s red card incident on his debut

Chelsea coach Graham Potter described Joao Felix’s sending off on his debut against Fulham on Thursday as blow to the team.

Felix, who arrived at Stamford Bridge this week on a six-month loan deal from Atletico Madrid, was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on Kenny Tete.

The Portuguese forward went in with his studs showing and failed to make any attempt to pull out of the challenge.

Reacting to the incident, the Blues gaffer said: “It was a forwards tackle, there was no malice in it but I understand why it was a red.

“It is another blow, the hits keep coming at the moment. He was really good, you could see his quality in the game, so it is doubly disappointing for us.

“I think we controlled the game early, won the ball back high, created some opportunities and maybe missed the last pass. We made a couple of mistakes for their goal. Second-half I think we responded well and then the red card changes the game… We’ve got to keep working, there are no other solutions.”

Meanwhile, reports have indicated that Felix’s red card will cost Chelsea a massive £2.1M, with his loan deal working out at £714,286 per Premier League game.

The Blues paid Atletico Madrid £9m and agreed to cover his £6m wages for the rest of the season.