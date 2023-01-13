Dortmund star Youssoufa Moukoko caught up in age cheating storm

Borussia Dortmund star Youssoufa Moukoko has been caught up in the age storm after a report claimed he about his age.

Moukoko, who played for Germany in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, was born in Cameroon in 2004 but moved to Germany aged 14 where he was adopted.

According to Austrian outlet Laola1, the youngster is actually 22, not 18. His adoptive father sent an unearthed birth certificate belonging to Moukoko to a journalist.

The birth certificate is reportedly dated for the year 2000 with the name Yousouffa Mohamadou and attributed to the Dortmund striker, who is currently being targeted by Premier League clubs.

This is not the first time Moukoko’s age has been questioned.

Back in 2017, the German Football Association emphatically denied there was anything wrong with the striker’s documents, which lists his date of birth as November 20th 2004.