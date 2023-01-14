Chimwemwe completes TP Mazembe move

Warriors defender Takudzwa Chimwemwe has signed for Congolese giants TP Mazembe.

The 30-year old former Harare City man has been without a club since his contract with Zambian top-flight side Nkana expired on December 31.

He was on a two-week trial stint with the five-time African champions and impressed the Pamphile Mihayo-led technical team.

Although finer details of the contract could not be established, Soccer24 has it on good authority that Chimwemwe inked a 2-year deal to join the Lubumbashi-based side.

The Dzivaresekwa-raised defender, who was part of the Norman Mapeza-coached Warriors side which stepped on Cameroonian soil for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals, will become of the few Zimbabwean players to have played for Mazembe, after Ali Sadiki, Darryl Nyandoro and Christopher Samakweri.