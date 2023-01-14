Dynamos announce another player arrival ahead of the new season

Dynamos have announced another arrival ahead of the new season.

The Glamour Boys, who are on the rebuilding mission after recently parting ways with thirteen players, have signed striker Tendai Matindife from Ngezi Platinum.

The 21-year-old forward will stay at the club until 2025 after agreeing a two-year deal.

The announcement comes after the club managed to pin down Frank Makarati to a new deal.

The defender’s last contract ran out on December 31.

Dembare was in talks with the player for several weeks, but faced competition from a couple of clubs, who were trying to sign him.

The 2022 Castle Lager Soccer Star of the Year finalist, extended his stay with two more years.