Explained: Why Bruno Fernandes goal stood in Manchester Derby

Bruno Fernandes scored the equaliser for Manchester United’s 2-1 derby win over Manchester City , but there was an element of controversy to the goal.

The strike came in the 78th minute after Casemiro played a through ball up the pitch for Rashford who started the run in an offside position.

The English forward chased after the ball for some metres but did not touch it, with the pass eventually dropping to Fernandes, who netted from the edge of the box.

The goal was initially flagged as offside by the far side linesman Darren Cann but referee Stuart Attwell overturned the decision following a brief consultation.

Rashford didn’t touch the ball nor did he interfere with any of the Manchester City defenders.

According to former referee Dermot Gallagher who spoke on Premier League TV during the post match analysis, the goal stood because Rashford did not interfere with play enough to disallow the goal.

Gallagher explained that the striker didn’t touch the ball and City defender Manuel Akanji wasn’t close enough to win the ball during the chase.

The former referee lined his explanation of the incident with the International Football Association Board (IFAB) Laws of the Game for 2022-23, which says:

“A player in an offside position at the moment the ball is played or touched by a team-mate is only penalised on becoming involved in active play by:

– interfering with play by playing or touching a ball passed or touched by a team-mate or

-interfering with an opponent by:

. preventing an opponent from playing or being able to play the ball by clearly obstructing the opponent’s line of vision or

. challenging an opponent for the ball or

. clearly attempting to play a ball which is close when this action impacts on an opponent or

– making an obvious action which clearly impacts on the ability of an opponent to play the ball

or

– gaining an advantage by playing the ball or interfering with an opponent when it has:

. rebounded or been deflected off the goalpost, crossbar or an opponent

been deliberately saved by any opponent”