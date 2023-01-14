Kaizer Chiefs coach makes ‘weird’ assessment after losing 4-0 to AmaZulu

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane made a shocking assessment about his team’s performance in Friday’s 4-0 league loss against AmaZulu.

Chiefs conceded three goals in the first half, including those from former players Dumisani Zuma and Ramahlwe Mphahlele.

Speaking after the game, Zwane said his charges played well but were only let down by their decision-making.

“I think if you look at the game we played last week and you look at the way we played today,” Zwane said on SuperSport TV.

“I think we put them on the back foot early in the game, maybe here and there poor decision-making in the final third, then we conceded.

“Just after conceding from a dead-ball situation, I believe we could have defended better and then we got a penalty. I think had we converted that penalty it would have been a different ball game altogethe.”

The win elevated Usuthu to the fifth spot on the league standings as they extended their unbeaten run at home to three matches, while AmaKhosi remained fourth on the league standings after recording their second consecutive defeat.