Official: Chelsea beat Arsenal to Mykhailo Mudryk’s signature

Chelsea have confirmed their latest signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of Ukraine star Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Blues hijacked Arsenal’s proposed move for the Shakhtar Donetsk winger in a transfer worth around £87million.

The 22-year-old has signed a long-term contract that will see him stay at the Stamford Bridge for eight-and-a-half years.

“I’m so happy to sign for Chelsea,” Mudryk said after completing his move.

“This is a huge club, in a fantastic league and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career. I’m excited to meet my new team-mates and I’m looking forward to working and learning under Graham Potter and his staff.”

Mudryk becomes Chelsea’s latest arrival of the January transfer window after Andrey Santos, Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix joined from Vasco da Gama, Monaco and Atletico Madrid, respectively. He is expected to wear the No.15 shirt.