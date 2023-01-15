Out-of-favour Dzvukamanja hailed by Pirates coach after silencing unhappy fans

Terrence Dzvukamanja scored his first goal of the 2022-23 season season to help Orlando Pirates a 3-1 win over Golden Arrows on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean striker endured a frustrating evening after being booed heavily by own fans.

He started on the bench and came on in the 74th minute in place for Deon Hotto.

The Warriors international was introduced when the game was level at 1-1 and offered the redemption in the stoppage time to put Pirates ahead before fellow substitute Vincent Pule added a third a minute later.

The strike was Dzvukamanja’s first of the season after injuries and inconsistency kept him out from the scoresheet.

Coach Jose Riveiro hailed the 28-year-old’s attitude, saying, as cited by iDiski Times: “In this case as an individual I’m so happy that it was justice, [Terrence] came in against all the odds, he was very badly received [by the fans] and he managed to score, which is going to be very important for the team.”

The gaffer added: “I think Terrence and all the players who came off the bench did a fantastic job, not only because we [scored] – because it’s a reality that he’s not been playing regularly coming into the game he was in a very difficult scenario.”

The player has so far featured for a mere 38 minutes in this season.

Meanwhile, Dzvukamanja’s agent Mike Makaab has since confirmed plans for Terrence Dzvukamanja to leave Orlando Pirates this month.

SuperSport United are reportedly interested in snapping up the forward.