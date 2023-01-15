Update on Khama Billiat injury

Khama Billiat could soon be available for selection in the Kaizer Chiefs squad as the forward is nearing full recovery

Billiat suffered an injury prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup break, and he is yet to feature for Amakhosi since the return of football.

The former Warriors international started light training two weeks and should have upped his fitness level along the way.

This is Billiat’s second spell on the sidelines after a knee injury kept him out in September.

He missed four games before returning to action. He only lasted for three weeks and suffered another injury which has sidelined him