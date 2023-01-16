Cristiano Ronaldo appointed captain of Saudi selection to face PSG this week

5:16 pm
by Virjo Mufaro

Cristiano Ronaldo will captain Al-Nassr-Al Hilal all-star team in the match against Paris Saint-Germain on January 19.

The encounter is set to happen in Saudi Arabia, with hosts’ team set to feature a combined team from Saudi clubs Al Nassr and rival Al Hilal.

Ronaldo, who left Old Trafford in November following his controversial interview, will lead the selection in what could become his first match since moving to the Middle East.

Turki Al-Sheikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Entertainment, confirmed the news on Twitter – posting a video of himself handing the armband to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright © Soccer24, 2023. All Rights Reserved
NEWS MATCHCENTRE TABLES VIDEOS