FC Platinum release five players as they announce new signings

FC Platinum have made new signings, while releasing five players ahead of the new season.

The reigning Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions have released Blessing Moyo, William Stima, Nigel Makumbe, Evidence Tendayi and Nigerian forward Onifade Abubakar Temitope.

In beefing up the squad, the club announced the signing of new players.

The Platinum Boys have snapped up former Dynamos forward Jarrison Selemani who spent the previous season with Cranborne Bullets.

The Zvishavane side also welcomed back Perfect Chikwende from Bulawayo Chiefs.

Misheck Ngwenya, formerly with Triangle United, completes the list of players that have so far been signed.

Meanwhile, FC Platinum started their pre-season camp over the weekend, with coach Norman Mapeza overseeing the sessions.

The 2023 football season is scheduled to start at the end of February with FC Platinum taking on Bulawayo Chiefs in the Castle Super Cup.