Jose Mourinho takes swipe at Chelsea over £87m Mykhaylo Mudryk transfer

Jose Mourinho has criticised his former club Chelsea following their big-money move to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Blues completed an £87million transfer for the Ukrainian international on Sunday.

Mudryk has long been a target of the London side’s rivals Arsenal who saw several bids rejected.

With Potter desperate to reinforce his side in this transfer window after a string of poor results, the club quickly swooped in to sign the 22-year-old on an eight-and-half year deal.

But Former Blues boss Mourinho has poked criticism at the mega deal, referencing it in his post-match press conference on Sunday after Roma’s home victory against Fiorentina in Serie A.

When asked about using defender Marash Kumbulla as cover for Roger Ibanez, he said: “In order to get that quality, we must get the young players to grow. Tahirovic has this quality. We need a defender who can pass the ball better out of defence and Kumbulla is probably the one who does it best, but we need Ibanez because of his pace and determination. We need to find a solution, we can’t just buy Mudryk for €100m!”

The Roma coach added: “I am not expecting anyone to arrive. The director (Tiago Pinto) was very honest and direct, he said things in an interview that a coach usually doesn’t like to hear. Coaches always want to hear we have lots of money, can buy option a, b, c, d, build an incredible team. That is the dream. I worked at clubs with those sorts of practically limitless funds. There are more and more clubs nowadays who fit that profile, but it’s not our profile. We work, we give our all, we work with the characteristics we’ve got.”