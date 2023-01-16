ZIFA pushing for National First Division to start this year

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is pushing to have a single national first division league in the coming 2023 football season.

The national division will be made up of teams from the four regions – Northern, Central, Eastern and Southern – to make the second tier league which will feed the Castle Lager Premiership.

“The executive committee resolved to embark on the national Division League in line with Section 10 of the Zifa Constitution. We are therefore inviting your top four clubs to join the inaugural league,” ZIFA said in a letter to the regional leagues.

The ZIFA Executive Committee made the resolution to implement the constitutional provision in November 2022.

The existing regional leagues will continue as third-tier leagues, feeding the national league in a promotion-relegation system.