CAF makes decision on CHAN Grp C after Morocco withdrawal

CAF has restructured Group C of the 2022 CHAN following the withdrawal of Morocco from the tournament.

The withdrawal followed the Moroccan national team’s request to have a direct flight to Constantine, Algeria where they were supposed base during the tournament, was turned down.

The two countries’ governments have a frosty relationship which has led Algeria closing its airspace to all Moroccan flights, adding to borders which it has kept closed since 1994.

The Atlas Lions, who won the previous tournament, were scheduled to open their account against Sudan on Sunday afternoon, but the match did not take place, prompting CAF to restructure the group.

A statement released on Monday reads: “The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) Organising Committee for the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) Algeria 2022 met today in accordance with the Regulations in Algiers.

“The Committee decided that Group C will be composed of three teams and the first two teams will qualify for the knockout stages.

“The Organising Committee has referred the matter of Morocco no show at yesterday’s scheduled fixture against Sudan to the competent judicial body.”

Meanwhile, Madagascar defeated Ghana 2-1 in the group’s only game so far.