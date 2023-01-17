Dynamos’ completed deals so far

After releasing thirteen players early this month, Dynamos have been on the buying spree to reinforce the squad ahead of the new season.

The club has so far confirmed eight deals including a contract extension for defender Frank Makarati, who will remain at the club for the next two years.

Kevin and Elvis Moyo have joined the Glamour Boys from Bulawayo Chiefs along with Arthur Musiyiwa.

Congolese striker Eli Ilunga has also completed his transfer to the Harare giants from Black Rhinos.

The striker was the third highest goal scorer last season with eleven goals for Rhinos. He links up with coach Herbert Maruwa who left the army side to join Dembare ahead of the new season.

The latest signing so far is Tanaka Shandirwa who has joined the club from Yadah.

Here are the completed eight deals for Dynamos.

Name Former Club Position Tanaka Shandirwa Yadah Midfielder Kevin Moyo Bulawayo Chiefs Left Back Elvis Moyo Bulawayo Chiefs Centre Back Eli Ilunga Black Rhinos Striker Arthur Musiiwa Bulawayo Chiefs Midfielder Tendai Matindife Ngezi Platinum Left Winger Frank Makarati Deal Extended Centre Back