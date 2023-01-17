Klopp opens up on future amid mounting pressure

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he is going nowhere as pressure is mounting on him following a string of poor results.

The Reds suffered their sixth defeat of the season over the weekend and dropped to ninth position on the log. The team also failed to progress in the Carabao Cup after they were knocked out of the tournament.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the FA Cup 3rd round replay against Wolves, Klopp admitted that he might be struggling like what happened in his final season with Borussia Dortmund, but maintained that unlike there walking away is not the solution.

He said: “At Dortmund it was clear when I left I said ‘something has to change here’. It was a different situation but if you want it’s similar. Either I go, the manager position changes or a lot of other things change.

“As far as I know, from what I hear, if nobody tells me, I will not go.

“So that means maybe there’s a point where we have to change other stuff. We will see that. But again it’s something for the future, like the future in the summer, but not now.

“We cannot even think about it right now. I have some space and time to think about it but we have to play better football now.”

On the prospect of Liverpool making new signings in the near future to beef up the squad, Klopp added: “Yes, we have to strengthen. Is this the right moment to do it? I can’t see it. If solutions for us were outside and doable of course we would bring in players to help but we have an existing squad as well and we’re under-performing.

“We are not stubborn – we look outside as well – it’s not that we think we will just be with these boys until 2050. It’s always about what we can do.”