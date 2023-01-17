Masuku leaves Highlanders to join foreign club

Highlanders vice-captain Nqobizitha Masuku has left the club to join Botswana top-flight side Jwaneng Galaxy.

Masuku has parted ways with Bosso on a permanent transfer, having joined the Bulawayo giants in 2018 as free agent following his release at Zambian side BuildCon.

He was under contract at Highlanders until 2025.

“The club would like to announce the departure of Vice Captain Nqobizitha Masuku,” Highlanders said in a statement.

“Masuku has completed a permanent move to Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana. We are grateful for the contribution he made to the club during his stay at Bosso. We wish him well in his new endeavors.”

The transfer comes after Masuku had trails in the Middle East in July last year but a deal could not be completed.

The midfielder trained with Al Rams of the UAE First Division League but returned to Bulawayo after failing to secure a transfer.