Kadewere endures quiet outing in ‘unfamiliar’ position on return to Mallorca first XI

Tinotenda Kadewere returned to Real Mallorca’s first XI but his side failed to progress past the Copa Del Rey Round of 16 after losing 1-0 to Real Sociedad on Tuesday.

The striker, who is on loan at the La Liga club from Lyon, played for 57 minutes before was subbed off.

Kadewere had a quiet night, failing to make a real impact at goal from the right wing in a 3-4-2-1 formation. This was a switch from the central attacking role he has played since arriving in Spain in August last year.

He wasn’t involved in play at most times but made good use of the ball when he received it deep areas.

The Warriors international made just nine passes, with eight of them successfully completed, while also winning a couple of duels.

However, the 27-year-old did not register any attempt to shoot at goal.

The team’s overall performance also impacted his play.

Mallorca was second in ball possession and registered only four goal attempts against Real Sociedad’s eight.

Meanwhile, the appearance marked Kadewere’s return to the first XI after starting on the bench in the two previous games – both La Liga matches.

His last start came early in the month in Copa Del Rey third round against Pontevedra.