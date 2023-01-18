Referees to communicate VAR calls from stadiums at Club World Cup

Referees at the Club World Cup will be allowed to communicate their reasons for VAR decisions to stadiums and TV audiences.

The development was authorised by the International Football Association Board and aims to provide more clarity over officials’ decisions.

The first trial will be conducted at the upcoming tournament that begins next month in Morocco.

If the initial trial is a success, it could be rolled out to other FIFA competitions later in the year including the Women’s World Cup.

IFAB board member Mark Bullingham, the chief executive of the Football Association, said, as cited by Sky Sports: “We think it’s important in terms of transparency, predominantly to the crowd in the stadium, who at the moment don’t get enough information as to what’s happening with a decision.”

Meanwhile, the FIFA Referees Committee announced the match officials that will be in charge at the FIFA Club World Cup.

A total of 26 match officials, including six referees, 12 assistant referees and eight video match officials, were selected in close cooperation with the confederations.

Africa will be represented by four officials but none is from the COSAFA region.

The FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022 will be played from 1 to 11 February 2023.