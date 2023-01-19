Marshall Munetsi linked with EPL club

Marshall Munetsi has been linked with a move to the English Premier League club Bournemouth.

According to Foot Mercato, the Cherries want to sign the player following his impressive performances since arriving at Stade de Reims in 2019.

The 26-year-old, who has been used as midfielder and defender at Reims, has played over seventy games, scoring seven goals at the French Ligue 1 team.

Should a deal comes to fruition, Munetsi could link up with fellow countryman and Warriors teammate Jordan Zemura, who is defender at Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, the publication adds that English Championship sides Watford and Burnley are also closely monitoring Munetsi’s situation.

The 26-year-old extended his contract with Les Rouges et Blanc last summer, tying down to a contract due to expire in 2026. Transfermarkt values him at around €5m.