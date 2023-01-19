Official: Ralph Kawondera finds new club after leaving Dynamos

Ralph Kawondera has found a new club after leaving Dynamos at the end of last year.

The midfielder was among the thirteen players that left the Harare giants. His contract was not renewed when it expired on 31 December.

Kawondera, who also played for Triangle United and FC Platinum in the past, has officially joined Manica Diamonds ahead of the 2023 campaign.

The midfielder signed a one-year contract with the Mutare-based club.

# The New Gem pic.twitter.com/HHJC2Mtc1O — Manica Diamonds Fc (@Gem_boys_fc) January 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Manica Diamonds have already kicked off their pre-season camp.