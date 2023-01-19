SA PSL: Kaizer Chiefs make first signings of January transfer window

Kaizer Chiefs have announced their first arrivals of the mid-season transfer window.

Amakhosi have completed the signing of Congolese striker Christian Saile Basomboli who has joined the club from Zambia Super League side Nchanga Rangers.

A statement by the Soweto giants reads: “Kaizer Chiefs are pleased to announce the signing of Congolese 22-year-old left-footed striker Christian Saile Basomboli.

“Basomboli arrives in Naturena after penning a three and half deal with the Glamour Boys.”

The club also confirmed that highly-rated defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe has signed a pre-contract from Supersport United.

The 24-year-old will join Chiefs in July on a four-year contract after his deal with SuperSport expires.

“Kaizer Chiefs are delighted to announce the signing of a pre-contract securing the acquisition of left-sided centre-back, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, from SuperSport United,” the club announced.