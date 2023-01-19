SA PSL: Orlando Pirates sign Cameroon striker as Dzvukamanja nears exit

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the signing of Souaibou Marou from Coton Sport until 2025.

The club has announced the deal in a statement, saying: “Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce the signing of Souaibou Marou from Coton Sport.

“The 22-year-old has secured a deal that will see him at the Club until 2025.

“Marou comes to South Africa on the back of a three-year stint with his former club, Coton Sport, winning two league titles in the process, including Player of the Season award in 2022.

“His form in the Cameroonian league didn’t go unnoticed as he was selected to the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad that competed in Qatar.

“The Cameroonian international, who concluded his deal with the club yesterday afternoon, will join his new teammates this morning.

Marou’s arrival could pave way for Terrence Dzvukamanja’s exit at the Soweto Giants.

The Zimbabwean striker has fallen out of favour and of late endured hostile reception from the club’s fans.

He was booed when he came on as a late substitute in Saturday’s 3-1 league win over Golden Arrows.

However, he managed to silence the critics with a stoppage-time strike, which became his first goal of the season.

Dzvukamanja’s agent Mike Makaab has since confirmed plans for the player to leave Pirates this month.

SuperSport United are reportedly interested in snapping up the forward.