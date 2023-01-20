Dani Alves arrested in Spain

Dani Alves has been in Spain over an allegation that he sexually assaulted a woman in a nightclub in Spain last month.

The charges were raised after the complaint filed a police report, alleging that the defender touched her inappropriately under her clothes without consent during a night out on 30 December 2022.

The woman said she told security what had happened, and local police were informed and took witness statements.

An investigation was opened over a week ago, leading to the Brazilian defender’s arrest in Barcelona on Friday morning.

The 39-year-old will attend a court hearing tomorrow, and a judge will rule on his provisional situation while the case will continue under investigation.

Speaking on the allegations, Alves denied the charges while speaking on the Spanish TV show, Y Ahora Sonsoles, saying: “I would like to deny everything, first. I was there, in that location, with more people, having a good time. Everybody knows that I love to dance. Having a good time, but without invading the space of others

“I’m very sorry, but I don’t know who that young lady is, I don’t know who she is, I’ve never seen her in my life”