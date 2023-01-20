Thomas Chideu unveiled at Zambian top-flight club

Former FC Platinum forward Thomas Chideu has joined Zambian club Power Dynamos on a permanent transfer.

The 26-year-old joins the club on a free transfer after following his release at Zambian side Forest Rangers.

He signed a two-and-half year contract which will expire in June 2025.

The former Young Warriors player was unveiled together with 2019 Zambian Super League player of the year Austin Muwowo who moved from Zesco United.

“Power Dynamos Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of attacking duo Austin Muwowo and Thomas Chideu on permanent contracts,” the club said in a statement.

“Zimbabwean national Thomas Chideu has signed a two-and-half-year contract, running up to June 2025.”

During his time in Zimbabwe, Chideu played for Highlanders, FC Platinum, Bulawayo Chiefs and Harare City. He also had stints at South African clubs Ajax Cape Town (now defunct) and Lamontville Golden Arrows FC.

Speaking during the unveiling of the duo on Thursday, club Chief Executive Officer Gibson Chaloba said: “I’m looking forward to seeing a lot of goals from both of you (Chideu and Muwowo) . I have full confidence in you to take the team to the next level.”

Meanwhile, Dynamos are sitting in first position of the Zambian Super League with 37 points from 19 games.