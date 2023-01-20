Trevor Mavhunga finds new home after refusing to extend his Dynamos stay

Trevor Mavhunga has found a new home after the midfielder refused to extend his contract with Dynamos.

The 30-year-old had his Dembare deal expired at the end of December 2022.

He got two seperate offers from the Harare giants to renew the contract but turned them away.

Mavhunga has now joined Manica Diamonds on a free transfer.

The player was unveiled by the Gem Boys on Friday, becoming the third arrival at the Mutare-based side in this transfer window.

Other new signings include Ralph Kawondera, who also transferred from Dynamos, and Panashe Mutasa of Tenax CS.