Coach Allegri speaks on Juve future after heavy sanction against club

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says he will remain at the club despite his side being hit with a 15-point deduction.

The Serie A giants were found guilty of fixing their balance sheets with artificial gains from club transfers.

The Italian Football Federation’s (FIGC) announced the sanction on Friday and also confirmed football bans for the side’s former sporting director Fabio Paratici, who is now Tottenham’s managing director of football, and ex-president Andrea Agnelli and Maurizio Arrivabene.

The point deduction saw Juve drop as low as 10th in Serie A.

Asked if the scandal will impact his future at the club, Allegri said: “I’m the coach of Juventus, and I will remain the coach of Juventus, unless they send me away.

“In difficult times, you have to be good, men, in taking responsibility. When things are going well, we are all good. I’m unable to analyze the severity of -15 in the table. The only thing certain is that we must accept yesterday’s ruling. I repeat: the club with the lawyers have already made the official statement. We have to be silent, very low profile, and do this challenge starting from 22 points.”

Meanwhile, Juventus have since announced that they will appeal against the FIGC’s decision.

In a statement released soon after the ruling, the club confirmed their next move, saying: “The Company awaits the publication of the reasons for the decision and announces as of now the bringing of an appeal to the Sport Guarantee Board (Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport) in accordance with the terms of the Sport Justice Code.”