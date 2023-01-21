Unai Emery snubs Nakamba as Zemura returns to Bournemouth XI

Aston Villa coach Unai Emery has snubbed Marvelous Nakamba in his matchday squad for the Premier League game against Southampton this evening.

Nakamba, who is yet to play this season, will watch the encounter from the stands.

The snub comes just a day after Emery revealed that he told the midfielder to look for a new club in this transfer window.

“In other positions as well we are speaking about how we can improve, some players like (Marvelous) Nakamba, I told him to leave,” the gaffer said in his pre-match press conference.

Elsewhere in the EPL, it’s a different story for Jordan Zemura, who will bag his twelfth EPL start for Bournemouth this season.

The Warriors international has been named in the Cherries’ starting XI versus Nottingham Forest, marking his return to the team after sitting out in the last two league games.

Kick-off for both games is at 5 pm CAT and live action will be available to watch on DStv’s SuperSport TV.