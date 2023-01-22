FIFA orders Kaizer Chiefs to pay Chicken Inn FC over $21k

Chicken Inn are set to receive over $21,000 from Kaizer Chiefs following a ruling regarding Teenage Hadebe’s 2019 transfer from the Soweto giants to Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor.

The ruling follows after a protracted player transfer monetary benefits dispute between the Gamecocks and Amakhosi.

The local side sold Hadebe to Chiefs in 2017 in deal with a sell-on clause.

Following his switch to the Turkish Super Lig two years later, the South African side didn’t reveal the transfer fee and claimed that the player left the club for free.

Chicken Inn rubbished the claims and approached the FIFA Players’ Status Committee.

According to the Sunday News, the tribunal ruled in favour of the Bulawayo club and ordered Kaizer Chiefs to pay the sell-on fee.

“The claim of the Claimant, Chicken Inn FC, is partially accepted. The Respondent, Kaizer Chiefs Football Club, has to pay to the Claimant, the following amount(s): USD 13,654.11 as outstanding remuneration plus 5% interest per annum as from 7 July 2021 until the date of effective payment; USD 7,724.64 as outstanding remuneration plus 5% interest per annum as from 16 January 2022 until the date of effective payment…. Full payment (including all applicable interest) shall be made to the bank account indicated in the enclosed Bank Account Registration Form,” reads the tribunal’s judgment, as cited by newspaper.

The ruling also ordered Chiefs to pay the money within 45 days or “the respondent shall be banned from registering any new players, either nationally or internationally, up until the due amount is paid. The maximum duration of the ban shall be of up to three entire and consecutive registration periods.”