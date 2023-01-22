Zimbabwean defender Eddie Munjoma signs with American club

Defender Eddie Munjoma has signed with USL Championship Phoenix Rising FC following his release at MLS side FC Dallas.

The 24-year-old had his deal not renewed by the top-flight club after making seventeen appearances in two seasons.

Munjoma will be with Phoenix for the 2023 season.

Speaking after signing the contract, the defender said: “I have aspirations of playing at the next level and eventually overseas, but there is no amount of personal success I can have without the team doing well. That will be my priority. I’m excited to be joining a franchise with aspirations of winning it all. With the club’s history of winning in this league, there’s no reason we cannot achieve our goals this season.”

Phoenix head coach Juan Guerra added “We’re very excited to have Eddie with us. He is a young, talented player that comes from an organization with a very similar style of play.

“He has a lot of technical ability and speed. Most of all, he is hungry and he wants to be here in Phoenix.”

Munjoma will link with other players with Zimbabwean players – Tapiwa Shumba and Lucky Mkosana – in the USL Championship.

Meanwhile, the defender is yet to represent his birth country at any level. This makes him eligible to feature for the Warriors through his parentage.