Arsenal will not win the EPL title: Gary Neville

Gary Neville believes Arsenal will not win the English Premier League title this season despite having a comfortable lead.

The Gunners are five points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand over second placed Manchester City.

The London club posted another impressive result in their latest game, beating Manchester United 3-2 at home on Sunday.

The team is currently on a thirteen-match undefeated run and has lost once this term – a 3-1 loss at Old Trafford in September.

However, Neville is still not convinced that Mikel Arteta’s side can maintain the momentum in the remaining part of the season as he feels City will overtake them in the title race.

“I don’t see them [Arsenal] going on to win the league, I see Manchester City winning it because what they’ve got in them is a special run,” Neville said on Sky Sports during Sunday’s match coverage.

“I think Arsenal will lose one or two matches and City will be right on their shoulders and it will become very difficult for them.”

He added: “They could win the league, and to be honest with you saying they could win the league, I thought they’d be nowhere near winning the league – I can’t believe they’re in the chat. The fact they’re in the chat about winning the league is incredible so it’s not a negative thing for me to say I think City will win it because that’s what we said at the start of the season.

“City will hunt them down, but they’re in with a shout and that is unbelievable for Mikel Arteta. I was really worried for him at the end of last season, I thought it could get difficult for him.”