Barca coach Xavi apologises for “insensitive” Dani Alves comment

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has apologised for the comment he made about Dani Alves.

The defender was arrested last week in Spain over an allegation that he sexually assaulted a woman in a nightclub last month.

The charges were raised after the complaint filed a police report, alleging that the defender touched her inappropriately under her clothes without consent during a night out on 30 December 2022.

Reacting on the issue for the first time, Xavi said he was in a state of shock after learning of the allegations and arrest, but didn’t show any remorse to the victim.

The claims drew widespread criticism and the gaffer has since apologised.

“I would like to clarify what I said yesterday about Alves. I was misunderstood and I wasn’t forceful and I think it’s important that I explain myself,” Xavi told the media after Barca cruised to a 1-0 La Liga victory over Getafe.

“It’s a very sensitive and important issue. We have to condemn all these acts, whoever does it. I apologize to the victim and to the victims of sexual violence.

“I am surprised that Dani could have done any of these things. I understand the criticism and I apologize.”

Meanwhile, Alves’ club, Mexican side Pumas UNAM, terminated his contract with immediate effect following his arrest.