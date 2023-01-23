Eight Arsenal fans arrested in Uganda for celebrating Man Utd victory

Ugandan police have arrested at least eight Arsenal fans after celebrating the club’s 3-2 EPL win against Manchester United on Sunday.

The result gave the Gunners a five-point cushion at the top of the table with a game in hand over second placed Manchester City.

According to BBC Africa, the fans, who were wearing the team’s red and white jerseys, were arrested in the city of Jinja while travelling in a convoy of five vehicles on Monday morning.

The police said the travelling fans didn’t have a permit to hold the procession which is a public order offence

“What would happen if an altercation with rival fans broke out? They did not inform police to provide security for their procession,” regional police chief James Mubi told the website while also dismissing the suggestion that the arrest was linked to the frequent arrest of members of an opposition party who also wear red.