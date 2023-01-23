Everton sack coach Frank Lampard

Everton have fired Frank Lampard as head coach following a string of poor results, according to multiple reports in England.

The former England international joined the Toffees at the start of last year after leaving Derby.

The gaffer had of late been under pressure to deliver positive results and the latest loss to West Ham on Saturday forced the club Chiefs to call for an emergency meeting.

The meeting involved Lampard, owner Farhad Moshiri, chairman Bill Kenwright and Director of Football Kevin Thelwell.

A decision was later made by the chiefs to confirm the coach’s sacking.

The 44-year-old still had 18 months left on the contract he signed on January 31 last year.

Everton are expected to release a statement confirming Lampard’s firing.